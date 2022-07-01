Overview of Dr. Clio Harper, MD

Dr. Clio Harper, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Harper works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Wimberley, TX, Round Rock, TX, Marble Falls, TX, San Marcos, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.