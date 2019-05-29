Overview

Dr. Clive Fields, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at Memorial Village Sinus And Hearing in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.