Overview

Dr. Clois Slaughter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University - Shreveport.



Dr. Slaughter works at Rapides Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.