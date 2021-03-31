Overview of Dr. Clones Lans, MD

Dr. Clones Lans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Lans works at Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.