Overview

Dr. Clyde Green, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Omni Health Solutions, LLC in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.