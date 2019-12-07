Dr. Clyde Ishii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Ishii, MD
Overview of Dr. Clyde Ishii, MD
Dr. Clyde Ishii, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College.
Dr. Ishii's Office Locations
Clyde H. Ishii MD Facs. LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 304, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 537-6630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ishii is highly skilled as well as being a gentle and upbeat person.
About Dr. Clyde Ishii, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366450330
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Emory University
- U Calif
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ishii has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ishii accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ishii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishii. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.