Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD
Overview of Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD
Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Chicago
Dr. Mathison's Office Locations
Farragut ENT and Allergy144 Concord Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 777-1727
Knoxville Center for Facial Plastic Surgery1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 862-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had basal cell skin cancer, had to remove top of my nose. Dr. Mathison done a very good job on reconstruction of my nose. Just fine scar, not real noticeable. He is very passionate about his work. Takes time to listen. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Clyde Mathison, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1154505428
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
