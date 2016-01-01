Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD
Dr. Clyde Metzger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Trinity Professional Group4100 Johnson Rd Ste 207, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cardiology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407844384
- Pittsburgh U
- Pittsburgh U
- Pittsburgh U
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Trinity Medical Center East
Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Metzger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.