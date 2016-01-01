Overview of Dr. Clyde Price, MD

Dr. Clyde Price, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Crisp Regional Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.



Dr. Price works at South East Eye in Waycross, GA with other offices in Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.