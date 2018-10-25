See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Sheehan works at Sheehan Counseling Center P.A. in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheehan Counseling Center P.A.
    1040b S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 844-4364
  2. 2
    Sheehan Counseling Center, P.A.
    1040 S Madison St # B, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 844-4364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 25, 2018
    Doctor Sheehan is an excellent psychiatrist who brought me back from the edge of darkness. Yes, the wait time is long but that seems to be getting better. He listens well and asks questions and he loves to tell a corny joke.
    Jenny in MS — Oct 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD
    About Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588662720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Tech
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheehan works at Sheehan Counseling Center P.A. in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Sheehan’s profile.

    Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

