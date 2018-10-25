Overview

Dr. Clyde Sheehan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Sheehan works at Sheehan Counseling Center P.A. in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.