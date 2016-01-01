Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clyde Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Clyde Smith, MD
Dr. Clyde Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from St Louis Univ School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Krystal De Leon @ Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 101, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 304-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clyde Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1104917202
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital | Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- St Louis Univ School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
