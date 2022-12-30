Overview of Dr. Clyde Watkins, MD

Dr. Clyde Watkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Watkins works at Capstone Medical Group in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.