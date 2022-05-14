See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westfield, NJ
Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD

Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ. 

Dr. Alexander works at Atlantic Health System in Westfield, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amg Primary Care At Westfield
    142 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 829-4632
  2. 2
    Primary Care At Summit
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 411, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 769-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr. Alexander listened to me intensively and addressed my health issues with great concern. Easy to talk with, forward thinking, knowledgable and supportive. I am grateful for her guidance towards a healthier path.
    — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619409877
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coatney Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

