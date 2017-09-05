Dr. Cobern Peterson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cobern Peterson Jr, MD
Dr. Cobern Peterson Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2832
Provided excellent care before and after surgery for my elderly father . He answered questions we had about the type of anesthesia that was going to be used during the surgery and put our family's mind at ease putting our 89 year old father in his hands. And, what went from a one hour surgery into a 5 1/2 unforeseen complicated surgery. Dr. Peterson was there taking care that daddy was strong enough to continue. Thank you Dr. Peterson !
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
