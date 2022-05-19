Overview

Dr. Cody Barnett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Barnett works at Digestive Health Specialists, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.