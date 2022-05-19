Dr. Cody Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cody Barnett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists3601 Springhill Business Park Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 873-6192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnett was professional and outstanding. I had the most positive experience under Dr. Barnett care. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Cody Barnett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477642890
Education & Certifications
- University Of So Al Hosps
- University of South AL
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
