Dr. Cody Beaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cody Beaver, MD
Dr. Cody Beaver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Beaver works at
Dr. Beaver's Office Locations
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 4, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-1703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a good experience with a tough problem for our son, in the hospital and after in the clinic
About Dr. Cody Beaver, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578881470
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Beaver works at
