Overview of Dr. Cody Beaver, MD

Dr. Cody Beaver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Beaver works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.