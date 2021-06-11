Dr. Cody Clinton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Clinton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cody Clinton, DO
Dr. Cody Clinton, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newtown Square, PA.
Dr. Clinton works at
Dr. Clinton's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3740 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions
-
2
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute1878 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions
-
3
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
4
Cooper Specialty Care at Glassboro221 Victoria St, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clinton?
Love dr. Clinton. He deserves 5 stars! My only complaint was the wait time was very long, and the office people and administration do tend to suck, but that’s not his fault. He’s worth the wait.
About Dr. Cody Clinton, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1235425190
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clinton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clinton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clinton works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Clinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.