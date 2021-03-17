Dr. Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cody Connor, MD is a Dermatologist in Irmo, SC. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
Columbia Skin Clinic - Irmo1 Wellness Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 781-6973Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Columbia Skin Clinic - Lexington448 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 779-7316Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Columbia Skin Clinic LLC3600 Forest Dr Ste 400, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 432-5783Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and fast
About Dr. Cody Connor, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447631619
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - University of Alabama in Birmingham
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
Dr. Connor has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.