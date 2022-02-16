See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Cody Harlan, MD

Sports Medicine
Kansas City, MO
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cody Harlan, MD

Dr. Cody Harlan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.

Dr. Harlan works at Kansas City Center for Hip Preservation & Sports Medicine in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harlan's Office Locations

    Kansas City Center for Hip Preservation & Sports Medicine
    5901 NW 63rd Ter Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64151 (816) 995-0204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Universal American

    Feb 16, 2022
    For several years before I found Dr. Harlan, I had been shuffled between orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, pain centers and physical therapists, with no relief. I had bilateral labral tears along with other damage within both hips. Dr. Harlan not only expertly repaired all issues via two surgeries (ten weeks apart), but his staff is second to none! Every person I interacted with was responsive and informative, and if they didn’t have the answer, they made sure to get it for me. I would recommend Dr. Harlan to anyone with these types of injuries.
    Chauntelle F. — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Cody Harlan, MD

    Sports Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1104870054
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    University Of Nebraska
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harlan works at Kansas City Center for Hip Preservation & Sports Medicine in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Harlan’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

