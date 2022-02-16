Dr. Harlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Harlan, MD
Overview of Dr. Cody Harlan, MD
Dr. Cody Harlan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Dr. Harlan works at
Dr. Harlan's Office Locations
Kansas City Center for Hip Preservation & Sports Medicine5901 NW 63rd Ter Ste 120, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 995-0204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For several years before I found Dr. Harlan, I had been shuffled between orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, pain centers and physical therapists, with no relief. I had bilateral labral tears along with other damage within both hips. Dr. Harlan not only expertly repaired all issues via two surgeries (ten weeks apart), but his staff is second to none! Every person I interacted with was responsive and informative, and if they didn’t have the answer, they made sure to get it for me. I would recommend Dr. Harlan to anyone with these types of injuries.
About Dr. Cody Harlan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harlan works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Harlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harlan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.