Dr. Cody Hawkes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Hawkes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cody Hawkes, DO
Dr. Cody Hawkes, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hawkes works at
Dr. Hawkes' Office Locations
-
1
Wee Care Pediatrics Syracuse1792 W 1700 S Ste 102, Syracuse, UT 84075 Directions (435) 254-5892
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkes?
He is so good will all my 4 children. We look forward to our visits. My kids love him. He always makes us feel at ease and listens to me as a mom.
About Dr. Cody Hawkes, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1457535114
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkes works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.