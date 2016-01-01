Dr. Cody Henriksen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Henriksen, DDS
Dr. Cody Henriksen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dental Comfort Center4501 E 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110 Directions (605) 857-4929
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
Dentistry
12 years of experience
English
NPI: 1316232911
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Henriksen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henriksen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henriksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
660 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriksen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.