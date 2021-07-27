See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Cody Hillin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cody Hillin, MD

Dr. Cody Hillin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Hillin works at Orlando Hand Surgery Associates in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hillin's Office Locations

    Main Office and Walk-In Clinic
    801 N Orange Ave Ste, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Hillin takes his time to explain everything in a way that is easy to understand. He made me feel super comfortable. I have been to several other specialists with less than satisfactory patient care. Dr. Hillin is amazing, and I would recommend him to anyone with any issues from shoulders to hands!
    — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Cody Hillin, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1811335185
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • University of Rochester
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cody Hillin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hillin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hillin works at Orlando Hand Surgery Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hillin’s profile.

    Dr. Hillin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

