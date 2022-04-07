Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM
Overview of Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM
Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover's Office Locations
-
1
Meridian Professional Center16515 Meridian E Ste 100B, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoover?
About 6 months ago I had a foot fracture requiring surgery. Dr. Hoover took care of things and explained things accurately, things went according to plan and I am now at a point where I am participating in sports pain free. His staff is excellent as is his bedside manner. I was never uncomfortable or scared throughout the whole process. Will definitely send friends and family to Hoover Podiatry.
About Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952550295
Education & Certifications
- Community Medical Center In Scanton, Pa
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoover using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.