Overview of Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM

Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hoover works at Hoover Podiatry in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.