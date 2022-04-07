See All Podiatrists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Puyallup, WA
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM

Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hoover works at Hoover Podiatry in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoover's Office Locations

    Meridian Professional Center
    16515 Meridian E Ste 100B, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2022
    About 6 months ago I had a foot fracture requiring surgery. Dr. Hoover took care of things and explained things accurately, things went according to plan and I am now at a point where I am participating in sports pain free. His staff is excellent as is his bedside manner. I was never uncomfortable or scared throughout the whole process. Will definitely send friends and family to Hoover Podiatry.
    Kate — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1952550295
    Education & Certifications

    • Community Medical Center In Scanton, Pa
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Foot Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital
    • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
    • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital

    Dr. Cody Hoover, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.

