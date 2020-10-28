Dr. Cody Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cody Martin, MD
Dr. Cody Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center, Portneuf Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics - Flagstaff1485 N Turquoise Dr Ste 200, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-7757
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics - Prescott Valley3200 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 583-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Little Colorado Medical Center
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I fell hard on my butt while on a hiking trail. The pain was nothing I can even describe. I walked around for almost a year going from Doctor to Doctor trying to find out why it hurts so bad to walk. I can only go where my insurance says I can go and I did not give up. Dr Cody Martin was my 6th doctor and the 1st Orthopedic Surgeon. After several miss diagnosis’s Dr Cody Martin told me the truth. I broke both my hips and needed a full hip replacement. (Son of a *****) I really liked Dr Cody Martin’s demeanor. He’s confident and very Professional. Dr Cody Martin fixed my left hip first. I can’t lie, I was scared but Dr Cody Martin made me feel comfortable. After Surgery I was asked to stand and to my surprise 70% of my pain was gone. I no longer have mussel spasm’s and the night sweats from the pain are gone and that’s just one hip. After two weeks we scheduled my Right hip. i started walking without my crutches 10 days after my second surgery. I can’t thank Dr Cody Martin enough.
About Dr. Cody Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Florida Jacksonville
- University of Utah
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.