Overview of Dr. Cody Martin, MD

Dr. Cody Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Little Colorado Medical Center, Portneuf Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.