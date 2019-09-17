See All Rheumatologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Cody Wasner, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (16)
Map Pin Small Eugene, OR
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cody Wasner, MD

Dr. Cody Wasner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Hosp

Dr. Wasner works at Dr. Cody Wasner in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wasner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Cody Wasner
    1200 Executive Pkwy Ste 300, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-0710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bay Area Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2019
    i have been seeing Cody for almost four years he has turned my life around he is so knowledgeable my RA is improved greatly since I have been seeing him.
    Ron — Sep 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Cody Wasner, MD
    About Dr. Cody Wasner, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245222322
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hosp
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
