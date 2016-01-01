Dr. Cody West, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody West, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cody West, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Great Falls, MT. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Dentisty.
Dr. West works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Orthodontics1301 12th Ave S Ste 204, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 312-2920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. West?
About Dr. Cody West, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1104312826
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Department Of Orthodontics
- University of Iowa College of Dentisty
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. West using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
Dr. West has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.