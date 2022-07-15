Overview of Dr. Colby Atkins, MD

Dr. Colby Atkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Atkins works at Fayette Surgical Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.