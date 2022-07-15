Dr. Colby Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colby Atkins, MD
Dr. Colby Atkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Fayette Surgical Associates1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-4960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Very thorough explanation of the process snd evaluation.
- Georgia Baptist Hospital|University Ala Hosps
- University Ala Hosps
- University Ala Hosps
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Atkins has seen patients for Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
