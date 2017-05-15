Overview of Dr. Colby Cox, DPM

Dr. Colby Cox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Cox works at Sole Solutions Podiatry in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.