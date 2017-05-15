Dr. Colby Cox, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colby Cox, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Sole Solutions Podiatry2025 E State St, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-3911Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr Cox has a wonderful bedside manner, she cares about her patients and the care they're receiving. She knows what pain is and she'll level with you, before performing a procedure. Like sticking a needle in your foot so a biopsy can be done. She is also willing to ask for help, my case, foot not healing correctly, she asked her partner, Dr Stein. Two minds are better than one. Now my foot is almost all heeled up. Great doctors like Dr Cox are willing to do all for her patients. Love Her.
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
