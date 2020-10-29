Dr. Cole Fulwider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulwider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cole Fulwider, MD
Dr. Cole Fulwider, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.
Patient Preferred Dermatology3772 Katella Ave Ste 206, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-4294
Orange county Dermatology and surgery17742 Beach Blvd Ste 325, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-0770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Doctor Fulwider was just outstanding, direct, helpful and fast. However she may not be for everyone, if you have drama, and hangups she is no miracle worker. If you want honest and decent care go vist Dr. Fulwider, glad I did! Her scheduler ,made a quick apt. for me also after being referred. Thank you all, wonderful staff.
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Fulwider works at
