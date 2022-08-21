Overview of Dr. Cole Liberator, MD

Dr. Cole Liberator, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Liberator works at UCLA Peninsula Pulmonary in Torrance, CA with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.