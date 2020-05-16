Dr. Cole Lundquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cole Lundquist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cole Lundquist, MD is a Dermatologist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lundquist works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cole D Lundquist MD Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 660, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (773) 774-7122
- 2 1212 Professional Blvd Ste B, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 401-9030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundquist?
Fast, efficient, problem taken care of.
About Dr. Cole Lundquist, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1982688891
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundquist works at
Dr. Lundquist has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundquist. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.