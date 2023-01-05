Dr. Coles L'Hommedieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. L'Hommedieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Coles L'Hommedieu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Coles L'Hommedieu, MD
Dr. Coles L'Hommedieu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. L'Hommedieu works at
Dr. L'Hommedieu's Office Locations
Signature Orthopedics - South County12639 Old Tesson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-0311Monday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Signature Orthopedics - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is the real deal! Polite, professional, knowledgeable, informative and compassionate to me and my wife as I undergo a difficult knee surgery redo!
About Dr. Coles L'Hommedieu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
