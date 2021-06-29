See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sugar Hill, GA
Dr. Colette Bullock, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Colette Bullock, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Colette Bullock, DO

Dr. Colette Bullock, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Hill, GA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Bullock works at Legacy Medical LLC in Sugar Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bullock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical LLC
    5422 Cumming Hwy Ste 104, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 765-7147
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Insomnia
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bullock?

    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Bullock is a breathe of fresh air. I recently relocated to GA from NJ so I was nervous about finding a new doctor. As soon as I met Dr. Bullock all of my fears subsided. She was very thorough and had a great bedside manner. I wasn't rushed in and out. Dr. Bullock addressed all of my concerns. I was so please with her that I've already begun referring her to friends. I have found my new Primary Care Physician.
    — Jun 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Colette Bullock, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Colette Bullock, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bullock to family and friends

    Dr. Bullock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bullock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Colette Bullock, DO.

    About Dr. Colette Bullock, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164612370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rowan University SOM
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York Institute Of Technology, Old Westbury, Ny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colette Bullock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bullock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bullock works at Legacy Medical LLC in Sugar Hill, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bullock’s profile.

    Dr. Bullock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Colette Bullock, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.