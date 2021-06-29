Overview of Dr. Colette Bullock, DO

Dr. Colette Bullock, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Hill, GA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Bullock works at Legacy Medical LLC in Sugar Hill, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.