Dr. Colette Bullock, DO
Overview of Dr. Colette Bullock, DO
Dr. Colette Bullock, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Hill, GA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Bullock's Office Locations
Legacy Medical LLC5422 Cumming Hwy Ste 104, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 Directions (678) 765-7147Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bullock is a breathe of fresh air. I recently relocated to GA from NJ so I was nervous about finding a new doctor. As soon as I met Dr. Bullock all of my fears subsided. She was very thorough and had a great bedside manner. I wasn't rushed in and out. Dr. Bullock addressed all of my concerns. I was so please with her that I've already begun referring her to friends. I have found my new Primary Care Physician.
About Dr. Colette Bullock, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164612370
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University SOM
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- New York Institute Of Technology, Old Westbury, Ny
