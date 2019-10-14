Dr. Colette Moussalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colette Moussalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colette Moussalli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8921 Three Chopt Rd Ste 201, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 285-9315
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moussalli?
Dr Mousalli & staff are caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Colette Moussalli, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871541383
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Med Coll Va Affil Hosp
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moussalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moussalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moussalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moussalli has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moussalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moussalli speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Moussalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moussalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moussalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moussalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.