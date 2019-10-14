Overview

Dr. Colette Moussalli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.