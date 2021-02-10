Overview of Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD

Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Spaccavento works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.