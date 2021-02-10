Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spaccavento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD
Overview of Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD
Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Spaccavento's Office Locations
Northwell Health110 E 59th St Rm 9A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 583-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spaccavento is a very caring and professional doctor. she takes the time to get to know you and your concerns and no question goes unanswered. I would HIGHLY recommend her .
About Dr. Colette Spaccavento, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Medical Oncology Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry Of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Med
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Spaccavento has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spaccavento accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spaccavento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spaccavento has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spaccavento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spaccavento speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spaccavento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spaccavento.
