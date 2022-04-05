See All Plastic Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Colette Stern, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (47)
Map Pin Small Asheville, NC
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Colette Stern, MD

Dr. Colette Stern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Stern works at Stern Plastic Surgery in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center-Ashevill
    5 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 210-9355
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(41)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Apr 05, 2022
I have been going to Dr. Stern for years for injectables and won't let anyone else touch my face. She is knowledgeable, experienced and a true artist. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
— Apr 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Colette Stern, MD
About Dr. Colette Stern, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780872333
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Colette Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stern works at Stern Plastic Surgery in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

