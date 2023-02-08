Overview of Dr. Colin Booth, MD

Dr. Colin Booth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Booth works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.