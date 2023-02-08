Dr. Colin Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Booth, MD
Overview of Dr. Colin Booth, MD
Dr. Colin Booth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Booth's Office Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw one of his associates. She did an excellent job of explaining the MRIs and x-rays and what was going on with my spine. Was very clear in explaining the options so that I could understand, and answered all my questions. Also explained the method of image guided steroid injections in simple terms. The next day I thought of another question and called their office and their doctor's assistant and left a message with my question. I was called back in about 30 minutes with the answer. I'm very impressed and completely comfortable having them treat my stenosis.
About Dr. Colin Booth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1023306057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
