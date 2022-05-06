Overview

Dr. Colin Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ, Old Bridge, NJ and Monroe Twp, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.