Dr. Colin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology222 Schanck Rd Ste 302, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-1999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology100 Commons Way Ste 150, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 856-9518Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology2 Hospital Plz Ste 340, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 607-9300Wednesday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology312 Applegarth Rd Ste 102, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 662-5218
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My senile elderly mom was a difficult patient. The staff and Dr Brown were patient, accommodating, and helpful! Thank you
About Dr. Colin Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053371203
Education & Certifications
- Univ, Of Alabama School Of Med
- Boston University Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
