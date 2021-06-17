Overview of Dr. Colin Buchanan, MD

Dr. Colin Buchanan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their residency with University Of California/Los Angeles Medical Center



Dr. Buchanan works at Colorado Brain & Spine Institute, LLC - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO, Thornton, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.