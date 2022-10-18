Dr. Colin Canham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Canham, MD
Overview of Dr. Colin Canham, MD
Dr. Colin Canham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Canham's Office Locations
Orthopaedics at Rochester General Hospital1445 Portland Ave Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 266-2010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reviewed my surgery, showed me X-ray and explained my next steps..
About Dr. Colin Canham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
