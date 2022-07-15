Overview of Dr. Colin Eakin, MD

Dr. Colin Eakin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Eakin works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.