Dr. Colin Failey, MD
Dr. Colin Failey, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
The Peer Group for Plastic Surgery124 Columbia Tpke, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 307-0536
Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 476-5817
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr Failey and his staff were the best! I had my procedure done over the holidays 2021 and Dr Failey went above and beyond to accommodate my schedule. I felt comfortable from start to finish and couldn't be happier with my choice in Dr Failey! and much thanks to his great staff!
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- The Methodist Hospital
- The Methodist Hospital
- RWJ - New Brunswick|UMDNJ-RWJUH
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
