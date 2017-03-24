Dr. Colin Gibson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Gibson, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colin Gibson, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska|University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
-
1
1st Impression Orthodontics2761 W 120th Ave Ste 110, Westminster, CO 80234 Directions (303) 276-3793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Great staff and Dr. Gibson is awesome... we all have great looking teeth now?? Thanks 1st Impressions for our beautiful smiles!!
About Dr. Colin Gibson, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063614006
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska|University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gibson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
450 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.