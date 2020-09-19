Dr. Colin Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
1
Heritage Commons5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 251-3232
2
Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine and Orthopaedics1680 State Route 23 Ste 250, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1122
3
95 Madison Ave Ste 415, Morristown, NJ 07960
Directions
(973) 633-1122
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
205 Robin Rd Ste 230, Paramus, NJ 07652
Directions
(973) 633-1122
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Elderplan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Martin's Point
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Today's Options
- Total Health Care, USA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Harris to discuss my on going lower back problem. He went over the options with me and made sure I knew there where other options besides surgery. As my condition worsened it was clear that surgery was the best option for my case. He went over the procedure with my wife and I in detail. Then I just had to wait for Insurance approval to proceed. On the day of surgery everything went smoothly. I do not remember talking in the post surgery recovery room, but my wife says he was very informative on everything I should be doing over the next few days. He personally called me a couple of days after surgery to follow up with how I was doing. His bed side manner was very calm and confident through the entire process and he was always available to answer any questions or concerns we had. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr Harris to anyone in need of a spine specialist/surgeon.
About Dr. Colin Harris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194979435
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- New York Medical College
- Columbia University, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.