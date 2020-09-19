Overview

Dr. Colin Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hudson Regional Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in North Syracuse, NY with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.