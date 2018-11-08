Overview

Dr. Colin Heinle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Heinle works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Willow Street, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.