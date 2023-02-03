Dr. Colin Huntley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Huntley, MD
Overview of Dr. Colin Huntley, MD
Dr. Colin Huntley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Huntley works at
Dr. Huntley's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huntley?
Dr Huntley is great - friendly, compassionate, professional
About Dr. Colin Huntley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881984169
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huntley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huntley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huntley works at
Dr. Huntley has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huntley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
573 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.