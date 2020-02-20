See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Colin Iosso, MD

Neurology
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Colin Iosso, MD

Dr. Colin Iosso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Iosso works at Office in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iosso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tremor
Vertigo
Wada Test
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
ADHD and-or ADD
Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Bleeding Disorders
Blepharitis
Brain Aneurysm
Burn Injuries
Cardiomyopathy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chest Pain
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cranial Trauma
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Indigestion
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Labyrinthitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nosebleed
Optic Neuritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Spinal Stenosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stroke
Sunburn
Temporal Arteritis
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 20, 2020
    I was very nervous about the nerve testing my doctor ordered, but Dr. Iosso was very kind and explained everything he did and was very gentle. Afterward he gave me my results right away. I appreciated his meticulous care through the uncomfortable procedure.
    — Feb 20, 2020
    About Dr. Colin Iosso, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Male
    • 1538137484
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston City Hospital|Nyu Downtown Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colin Iosso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iosso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iosso has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iosso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Iosso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iosso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

