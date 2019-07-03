See All Pediatric Surgeons in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Colin Knight, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Colin Knight, MD

Pediatric Surgery
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Colin Knight, MD

Dr. Colin Knight, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with Alleghany General Hospital|Allegheny General Hospital

Dr. Knight works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Knight's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Islands Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2402 Frist Blvd Ste 204, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 207-1861
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Repair Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Biopsy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?

    Jul 03, 2019
    Talk about a sympathetic and gentle person. Dr. Knight made us feel comfortable and at ease. We knew we were with the right doctor.
    Alex Osuna — Jul 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Colin Knight, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Colin Knight, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Knight to family and friends

    Dr. Knight's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Knight

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Colin Knight, MD.

    About Dr. Colin Knight, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285836718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alleghany General Hospital|Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Health Science School of Medicine|University Of Virginia Health System
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colin Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knight works at HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics in Fort Pierce, FL. View the full address on Dr. Knight’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Colin Knight, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.