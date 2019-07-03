Dr. Colin Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Knight, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colin Knight, MD
Dr. Colin Knight, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with Alleghany General Hospital|Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Knight works at
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Islands Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery2402 Frist Blvd Ste 204, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 207-1861Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
Talk about a sympathetic and gentle person. Dr. Knight made us feel comfortable and at ease. We knew we were with the right doctor.
About Dr. Colin Knight, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1285836718
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital|Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Virginia Health Science School of Medicine|University Of Virginia Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.