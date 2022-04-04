Dr. Colin Ligon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colin Ligon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Colin Ligon, MD
Dr. Colin Ligon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ligon works at
Dr. Ligon's Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center9602 PATTERSON AVE, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 217-9601
-
2
Patterson Ave. Family Practice9600 PATTERSON AVE, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 741-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ligon?
Very fast and friendly service. He is very thorough with everything.
About Dr. Colin Ligon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316180540
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ligon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ligon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ligon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ligon works at
Dr. Ligon has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ligon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ligon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ligon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ligon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ligon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.