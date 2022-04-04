Overview of Dr. Colin Ligon, MD

Dr. Colin Ligon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Ligon works at Bon Secours Rheumatology Center in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.