Dr. Colin Linehan, MD
Overview
Dr. Colin Linehan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Linehan works at
Locations
1
Tacoma Laser Clinic112 S 8TH ST, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 272-0655
- 2 Mamc, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colin Linehan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linehan.
